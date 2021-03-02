TDOT: Driver crashes into Middle Tennessee work zone

JACKSON, Tenn. — A close call in Middle Tennessee has TDOT reminding drivers to be mindful of work crews.

TDOT says crews were working into the night to make pothole repairs near Antioch in Middle Tennessee crashed a truck in a work zone.

TDOT says no employees were injured after the truck — which was carrying construction supplies — hit an attenuator and rolled over, spilling supplies over the interstate.

The post made to TDOT’s Facebook page says that the driver is believed to be okay, but fled the scene on foot.

The department is reminding drivers to move over and slow down as crews work to patch potholes, not only in Middle Tennessee, but across the state.