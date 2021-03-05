COVID-19 vaccination event set for Tuesday, March 9 at Jackson General

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is scheduling appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, March 9 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The event will be held in the J. Walter Barnes Auditorium inside the hospital from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The hospital is planning to give out 1,450 doses.

Registration is open to anyone in Phase 1c, which includes Tennesseans ages 16 and older with high-risk health conditions. To see if you have a condition that would qualify you for Phase 1c, click here.

The hospital is also accepting appointments for vaccinations for individuals who are in Phase 1a1, 1a2, or 1b of Tennessee’s vaccination plan, according to a news release.

The hospital will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine, which does have a second dose. The second dose will automatically be scheduled for recipients and will be administered on March 30 at the same location.

Appointments will be scheduled in 10 minute intervals, and you are asked to adhere to your scheduled appointment time and not arrive early.

There will be designated, marked areas for parking and shuttle service will be available.

Participants are asked to bring a valid ID.

To register for the vaccination drive on Tuesday, click here.

For more information on the event, click here.