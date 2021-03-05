Upcoming events to support non-profits in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a hard year on non-profits, there are a few ways you can help them out.

“This last year has been so hard for fundraising for non-profits. We’ve seen that over and over again, as I’ve had so many conversations with non-profit leaders across West Tennessee,” said United Way President and CEO Matt Marshall. “So it’s really, really important our community supports the work of non-profits.”

United Way of West Tennessee supports over 70 non-profit agency programs. If you are looking for a way to help, there are some upcoming events you can participate in.

March 19, there is a virtual silent auction, where you will be able to bid on prizes — which even includes a lawnmower.

Proceeds will go to agencies in Henry and Weakly Counties.

“It has a very profound impact on their budgets and what they’re able to accomplish and do to help the community,” Marshall said.

March 30, United Way has partnered with Madison County CASA and other organizations across the region to show a virtual screening of “Resilience.”

It is a film about childhood trauma and how that impacts individuals as they grow up and get older.

“What can we do as a community to prevent adverse childhood experiences and also be able to aid those who have already experienced them,” Marshall said.

April 19 is the 8th First Ladies Luncheon. This year the event will be outside due to restrictions at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

“First Ladies Luncheon is to celebrate the contribution of women in our community, just recognizing all the incredible things they do every day,” Marshall said.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is this year’s luncheon speaker, and the popular event is already sold out.

“Every single dollar goes incredibly far to aid the work they are doing, and again, that’s so vital right now,” Marshall said.

To find more information on United Way’s upcoming events, follow their Facebook page.