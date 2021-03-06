TN NAACP hosts virtual 2021 Relations/Advocacy Summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — State NAACP leaders gathered virtually to discuss racial topics.

The Tennessee NAACP hosted it’s 2021 Relations/Advocacy Summit to discuss topics regarding education and criminal justice.

First, members discussed the negative impact COVID-19 has put on student achievement.

“We know in this remote learning, in this age of COVID, so much of the work is given but it is not done, and it is not returned to teachers,” said Education Committee Member, James Shaw.

Education leaders discussed possible strategies such as creating student accountability groups, keeping students on a schedule and also suggesting parents become more engaged with their children’s school work.

“As parents, for a S.M.A.R.T goal they should be simple, they should be measurable. They should be attainable, realistic and they’re timed,” said Education Committee Member, Yvonne Turner.

For the criminal justice portion there was a discussion of criminal cases the groups says was wrongfully handled, because of race and the need to look into state correctional facilities.

“The case of Tyshon Booker. Tyshon Booker is from Knoxville. As a 16 year old, he was charged with first degree felony murder,” said Nashville Attorney, Brad MacLean.

Members say he was wrongfully sentenced as a minor and they want to investigate, if this is a case of racism.

Finally they discussed accusations against Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in Hartsville, Tennessee.

“We have guys there that are having to brush their teeth with soap because of not being allowed to have certain commissary, certain hygiene products. No shoes, no showers for weeks and one phone call per month,” said member of Concerned Citizens for Justice, Courtney Parham.

The NAACP is moving forward with retaining a lawyer to sue the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility.