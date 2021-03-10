Business professionals graduate from 42nd Jackson Leadership class

JACKSON, Tenn. — Twenty-five local business professionals graduated from the Jackson Chamber’s Leadership Jackson class on Wednesday.

Leadership Jackson is an adult leadership program, and is aimed at helping those who participate better understand the community and the challenges it faces.

The 42nd class members were recognized for their achievements with an award ceremony.

Class Chair Russ McKelvey says this program is a victory for the participants and Jackson because these graduates now understand the needs of the community and will get out there and make a difference.

“It was an unusual year navigating the logistics of COVID, but we really had a great class, 25 newly empowered leaders who will be great asset to the community,” McKelvey said.

“This group came together, they learned, and they really, really became a strong class,” said Nick Hayes, the vice chair of the Leadership Jackson class.

Planning for the next Leadership Jackson class begins next week, and the class will start in the fall.