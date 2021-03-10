Lane College, Generals agreement keeps baseball at the Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — It looks like the Ballpark at Jackson will see some baseball games after all.

The Jackson Generals have agreed to host Lane College’s remaining six home baseball games for the 2021 season.

“We’re always looking for ways to maximize the facility, and especially for our community partners,” said Marcus Sabata, General Manager of the Jackson Generals. “Not long ago, Lane College reached out to us and we jumped at the chance.”

“It’s a great recruiting tool for Lane College, that our kids can play over there and our kids get an opportunity to play in a first class facility. Beautiful stadium and I want our kids to experience things like that, so that’s important to me,” said Lane College’s Athletic Director, Derrick Burroughs.

Burroughs says they are extremely grateful for the opportunity.

Burroughs and Sabata are in discussions to make the move permanent.

“I don’t know if it would happen or not, but it is the thought. If we could play all our home games over there, [that] would be great. That’s the biggest thing that we would have on every school in our conference, that we play in a pro stadium. That’s a big deal,” Burroughs said.

“That’s something we’re certainly looking at as we move into 2021, is to be able to host a full schedule of Lane College baseball games,” Sabata said. “I hope that’s what we can get done.”

Colleges will not be the only ones utilizing the stadium.

Sabata says 11 high school baseball games are scheduled to play at the Ballpark this spring, and they are in the process of adding several more.

“These will be local high schools that will be able to come and play at the professional Ballpark, so I know they’re excited about it. We’re excited to host them, and looking forward to getting baseball going on again here at the Ballpark,” Sabata said.

And admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.

“This is good for the community to come out and support local, not only college athletics, but local athletics in general. Just come on out, walk in the gate, enjoy some baseball and we’ll go from there,” Sabata said.

Lane’s first game at the Ballpark is this Saturday against Kentucky State.