UT Martin hosts guest speaker Jim Rooney via Zoom

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one university heard from a guest speaker.

Students at the University of Tennessee at Martin hosted author Jim Rooney via Zoom on Thursday.

Rooney wrote “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule.”

It’s about his father, who was the former chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While giving the students unique tips on leadership, Rooney also gave his thoughts about women’s voices changing the industry.

“I think we’re creating an environment now, where people will more and more feel like they have a sense of belonging. That psychological safety that’s required to really be a powerful influencer and decision maker is coming,” Rooney.

Rooney says he hopes the students realize how small choices lead to good leadership in the fight for equality.