Warm And Windy Again Today

Weather Update: Thursday, March 11 —

Another mild and windy start to the day for us across West Tennessee. It is otherwise mainly quiet with increasing clouds this morning. There may be a few patchy areas of sprinkles or light rain. The main story today will be the warm temps and wind. We expect gust to be well over 30 mph again today. A cold front will continue dropping south from the North-Central Plains south towards the Ohio Valley this morning. It will be the main focus for any sustained rain chances today. It will remain far enough away from Tennessee. I think we will start dry through the daytime hours. A line of storms is expected to develop along the front a little later this afternoon, extending from SW Indiana to southern Missouri. The remnants of this line may drop into NW Tennessee towards this evening.

