Warm And Windy Again Today

Another mild and windy start to the day for us across West Tennessee. It is otherwise mainly quiet with increasing clouds this morning. There may be a few patchy areas of sprinkles or light rain. The main story today will be the warm temps and wind. We expect gust to be well over 30 mph again today. A cold front will continue dropping south from the North-Central Plains south towards the Ohio Valley this morning. It will be the main focus for any sustained rain chances today. It will remain far enough away from Tennessee. I think we will start dry through the daytime hours. A line of storms is expected to develop along the front a little later this afternoon, extending from SW Indiana to southern Missouri. The remnants of this line may drop into NW Tennessee towards this evening.

Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
