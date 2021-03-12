Jackson woman celebrates 84th birthday with drive-by party

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family celebrated their mother’s 84th birthday.

The family put together a drive-by party for their mother, Carrie Powe, due to the pandemic.

The youngest of Powe’s children, Helena Thomas, said COVID-19 will not keep them from coming together. They just had to get a little creative.

“She’s been at home, not able to come out. A lot of us are not able to come out unless you’re going to work or taking care of business, so it’s very special that we can be out and celebrate her today,” Thomas said.

Powe was not expecting the party and said she was grateful for all of the support.