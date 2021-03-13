Pandemic Parade honors those affected by COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is showing the community they care for Jackson residents during this uncertain time by hosting a parade.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Greater Visions Church in east Jackson hosted a Pandemic Parade Saturday to support those who have been affected by COVID-19.

“God laid it on my heart to have a parade in honor of the people that passed away. Those that passed away in this pandemic, those that lost loved ones, those that are in grieving,” said Evangelist for Greater Visions Church, Lula Washington.

Washington says her church has been planning this parade since last July to let those who were affected by the virus know they are not forgotten.

“Those people were laid on the altar and they were prayed for and we want to let them know that we are concerned. We love them and we are continually praying for them in this pandemic. To let them know that God loves them also,” Washington said.

“It’s important because we’re letting the public know, Jackson know, that we want to have an impact on people’s lives,” Washington said.

The parade started at HomeLife Academy in north Jackson and made the 7 mile journey to end at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, downtown.

“God gave us the courage and the strength, and it just makes us feel good that we were able to make an impact in the pandemic,” Washington said.

Washington says she hopes to make this an ongoing parade, also inviting the community and other churches throughout Jackson to participate.

“We want Jackson to know we’re here, we’re praying for you, we love you, and we are concerned about you,” Washington said.

The church will decide soon when the next parade will be held.