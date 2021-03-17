Date, couples announced for 5th Annual Dancing with the STARs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center is moving forward with the 5th Annual Dancing with the STARs event, presented by Leaders Credit Union.

Couples comprised of local celebrities and public figures will hit the stage on May 6 at the Jackson Fairgrounds, performing choreographed dance routines for a panel of judges.

“It is one of the hottest tickets in town and we are ecstatic to step back on the dance floor,” said Dave Bratcher, President of The STAR Center. “Our last Dancing with the STARs unknowingly prepared us to meet the demands of those within our community amid a global pandemic.”

This year, the show will be broadcast live on EPlusTV6 and eplustv6.com. Flatiron Grille will also host an official watch party, with the mirror ball champions joining the celebration after the show.

Additionally, all attendees and viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couple for the People’s Choice award.

Couples for this year’s event include:

Clay Fowler (Town & Country Realtors) & Toni Cathey (Lift Wellness Center and West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic)

Nick Arcuri (Podiatry Clinic of Jackson) & Marie Mahalati (West Tennessee Healthcare and Gold’s Gym)

Alex Camp (Camp & Camp Law Firm) & Mia Moore (Northside High School)

Brian James (Healthy Community, LLC) & Carrie-Brown Campbell (Fightshop)

Jeremy Tubbs (University of Memphis – Lambuth) & Kelly Christoferson (Arise2Read)

Greg Alexander (VIP Destin Magazine) & Cheryl Tabor (Pure Barre Jackson)

Trey Antwine (West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic) & Angela Crocker (Wells Pharmacy Network)

The STAR Center reports the show has sold out every year since the first competition in 2016.