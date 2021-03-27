Regents name new president for colleges in Paris, McKenzie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has named Willie Huffman president of the Colleges of Applied Technology in Paris and McKenzie.

The board that oversees Tennessee’s community colleges and applied technology colleges appointed Huffman at its meeting Thursday.

Huffman has been vice president of the applied technology college in Paris since 2007, and a staff member at its sister school in McKenzie since 1988.

The schools share a president. Huffman will succeed Bradley White, who is retiring March 31.

White has been president of the colleges since 2006.

Regents also approved new programs at eight applied technology colleges.