Canned food drive benefits UTM’s Captain Food Pantry

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students are showing love for their school with a canned food drive during the kick off of the University of Tennessee Martin’s seventh annual I Heart UTM Week.

The week was mostly virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, students and staff can celebrate in person.

UTM Alumni program associate director Bethany Hart says the canned food drive helps students in need.

“We are starting with a canned food drive, which goes to our Captain Food Pantry, which goes to our students in need or students who just might need a little bit of extra care. Just something to help them out during a hard time,” Hart said.

The food drive is set up as a drive-through drop off. The first 100 students who participated got a free t-shirt.

Sophomore Student Alumni Council member Carter Vandrasik says this was a great way for him to give back to his community.

“It was another way for me to get involved on campus and, this being my first year at UT Martin, I was very excited to reach out and help the community and see what I Heart UTM Week was all about,” Vandrasik said.

SAC secretary and treasurer Bentley Gordon says this week is a great way to bring the campus together.

“With COVID and everything going on and having online classes, this is the week that brings students together, and we actually get to interact with other students during this week. I think this week is even more special,” Gordon said.

For a full list of events, click here.