Storms Likely Tonight, Some Could Be Strong

Wednesday Night Forecast Update

Wednesday Night Forecast for April 7th:

Strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds and a heavy rain threat will move through West Tennessee between tonight. Some storms could linger into the early morning hours east of Jackson. A slight (2/5) risk for severe weather is out for our area. We will be tracking the threat all evening long during WBBJ 7 News programming tonight and will be giving live updates all night long on ABC and CBS.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and storms will stick around overnight before completely clearing out around sunrise Thursday. Lows will drop into the mid 50s but it will be quite windy at times tonight as the front passes by.

After 10 p.m. straight line winds storms will become the main hazard although a late night tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some flooding concerns could develop late in the night as some locations are expected to be impacted by several rounds of storms. Here is a look at potential rain totals and the flooding concerns tonight.

Storms at 10 PM courtesy of the IBM GRAF Model.

Storms at 11 PM courtesy of the IBM GRAF Model.

THURSDAY:

Storms should clear out by early Thursday morning but some cloud cover will linger around for Thursday, but expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to come more out of the west behind the front but it will be quite windy at times in the afternoon. Highs should reach the low 70s and lows will drop into the mid 50s overnight.

FRIDAY:

Storms could come back late Friday night and some could be strong. As of now the severe weather threat is pretty low but it isn’t zero. We will continue to monitor the late night storm threat on Friday for the rest of the week in the Storm Team Weather Center. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday and we will see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times and come out of the south.

THE WEEKEND:

There is another weak disturbance expected to move through the region early Saturday and will bring some rain showers and storms with it. As of now, severe weather is not a huge threat this weekend but we will be keeping a close eye on the situation during the week. Highs should reach around 70° this weekend and morning lows should be around 60° Saturday morning and into the mid 40s Sunday morning. Sunday should be sun packed but Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday and west on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13