Neighborhood watch meeting brings people together in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of one community could say, “Are you my neighbor?”

Residents of Wildersville came together Tuesday for a neighborhood watch meeting.

Organizer Michael Tate says they get together with law enforcement to talk about crimes affecting the area among other topics.

Tate says they wanted people to meet each other, know their neighbor and to “be the change.”

“Be the change you want to be, that you want to see in the world. You could be that one person that makes a change that we’re looking for. Just get to know your neighbor and get to be friends with them and look out for each other,” Tate said.

Organizers say they plan to have another meeting sometime this summer.