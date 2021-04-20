Cold Rain & Frost Likely, Wintry Mix Possible, Snow Chances Low

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Tuesday Evening Forecast for April 20th:

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM THE_NEXT THE WEATHER 48 HOURS Tuesday 9:30 PM wbbjtv.c COLD Chicago Kansas City Indianapolis St. Louis Springfield RPM MODEL- SNOW Wednesday 12:00 PM Bowling Green 0.4" Union City 0.4" Tiptonville Martın Paris 0.4" Dyersburg 0.3" 0.3" 0.3" Trenton HuntingdonGamden 0.2" 0.3" Ripley Alamo Jackson Little Rock Jackson Lexington Covington ownsville Parsons Bolivar Somerville Henderson o Savannah 0 Selmer'

The forecast models I think are most accurate have taken snow chances out for most of West Tennessee tonight. They show a cold rain after the sun does down and a wintry mix cannot be ruled out. A few of the models are still showing snow chances, so there is still a chance though. Most forecast models have temperatures dropping down tonight between 33-35°, but some as low as 30° and some as high as 36°. Frost will be expected in the morning regardless and you need to take necessary precautions to protect cold sensitive vegetation if possible. Catch the latest up to the forecast right here.

May be an image of map, sky and text

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as the evening goes on and precipitation will start to fall after the sun goes down. A cold rain is expected and will most likely fall in our northern counties. That will also be the most likely place for a wintry mix to fall as well. Snow is not likely but some flurries still cannot be ruled out and even a dusting is still possible close to the Kentucky border.

May be an image of text that says 'STORMTEA WEATHER RPM MODEL Wednesday SNOW FORECAST C Tiptonville Dyersburg Trenton MODEL Wednesday Huntingdo SNOW FORECAST Parsons STORMTE WEATHER wbbjtv.c TRUST THESE TWO Camder. MODELS MORE FOR SHORT TERM SNOW FORECASTING, SO WOULD ASSUME WE WILL NOT SEE MUCH Memphis Memphis Trenton Savanna Camden Covingtor Lexington Parsons STORMTEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com Bolivar NAM MODEL SNOW FORECAST Wednesday 12:00 PM Savannah 0.3" WEATHER 0.3" GFS MODEL Wednesday 12:00 SNOW FORECAST Covington Jackson Somerville 0.3" ALTHOUGH WE CAN'T RULE OUT SNOW TONIGHT, A WINTRY MIX OR A COLD RAIN SEEM TO BE THE MOST LIKELY OUTCOME 0.6" Savannah Selmer Jackson 0.1" Savannah'

Frost will be likely overnight, so even if we don’t get any snow, your plants and crops might not make it through so be sure to take precautions to keep them safe if the are susceptible to the cold.  Overnight lows will drop between 30°-36° and 33° to 34° for most of us. Winds will be pesky as well and blustery at times out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH. The wind chill in the morning could be in the low to mid 20s at times, so grab that winter gear out of the closet.

No description available.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning lows are expected to drop down to the low 30s. The coldest model has a morning low of 30° and the warmest one has Jackson dropping down to 36°. We are expecting most of the region to fall down in the 33-34° range. At that temperature, frost can be expected.

A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Lauderdale, Dyer, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties for Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop down to around 32° during that time period.

No description available.

Here is a look at potentials lows for the rest of West Tennessee.

May be an image of text that says 'STORMTEAM WEATHER wbbjtv. FUTURECAST RPM MODEL WED RAIN MIXED SNOW STORMTE WEATHER 34° 37° FUTURECAST IBM MODEL WED RAIN MIXED SNOW 37° 31° 33° STORMTEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com 32° MIXED MORNING LOWS ARE EXPECTED TO DROP DOWN TO BETWEEN 30°- 36° TONIGHT ACROSS WEST TENNESSEE. THE COLDEST TEMPS ARE FUTURECAST NAM MODEL EXPECTED IN THE LOCATIONS THAT HAVE CLEAR SKIES BY SUNRISE. 34° SEEMS TO BE THE MEDIAN FORECAST. FROST IS EXPECTED SNOW 36° 36° FUTURECAST MIXED SNOW 36° 34° 36° 33° 38° 36° 33° 34° 35° 34° 37° 34° 34° 38° 36°'

We should see a few morning clouds that will clear out as morning goes on and sunny skies are expected for the afternoon and evening. Highs though will only reach the mid 50s behind the cold front and the winds will come out of the north all day long.  Wednesday night lows are expected again to drop down into the mid 30s.

No description available.

THURSDAY:

Frost will be possible again Thursday morning as most of the region will again start out in the mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies though with highs making it up to around 60° in the mid afternoon. Winds will come out of the northwest . Clouds will move in late in the evening and a few rain showers could show up overnight as well. Thursday night temperatures will fall down to around 40°.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

Clouds, showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return for both Friday and Saturday. As of now, severe weather is not expected but we will be watching the situation closely in the Storm Team Weather Center. Skies will remain mostly cloudy both days and highs should only reach the low to mid 60s. If temperatures do make it to the upper 60s or low 70s, then the chances for stronger storms could show up. Both nights, lows will only dip down to around 50°.

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Measurable snow in April has only happened twice in Jackson according to records from the National Weather Service, so don’t count on it. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

May be an image of text

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather
Twitter: @JoelBarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13

