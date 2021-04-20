Cold Rain & Frost Likely, Wintry Mix Possible, Snow Chances Low

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for April 20th:

The forecast models I think are most accurate have taken snow chances out for most of West Tennessee tonight. They show a cold rain after the sun does down and a wintry mix cannot be ruled out. A few of the models are still showing snow chances, so there is still a chance though. Most forecast models have temperatures dropping down tonight between 33-35°, but some as low as 30° and some as high as 36°. Frost will be expected in the morning regardless and you need to take necessary precautions to protect cold sensitive vegetation if possible. Catch the latest up to the forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase as the evening goes on and precipitation will start to fall after the sun goes down. A cold rain is expected and will most likely fall in our northern counties. That will also be the most likely place for a wintry mix to fall as well. Snow is not likely but some flurries still cannot be ruled out and even a dusting is still possible close to the Kentucky border.

Frost will be likely overnight, so even if we don’t get any snow, your plants and crops might not make it through so be sure to take precautions to keep them safe if the are susceptible to the cold. Overnight lows will drop between 30°-36° and 33° to 34° for most of us. Winds will be pesky as well and blustery at times out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH. The wind chill in the morning could be in the low to mid 20s at times, so grab that winter gear out of the closet.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning lows are expected to drop down to the low 30s. The coldest model has a morning low of 30° and the warmest one has Jackson dropping down to 36°. We are expecting most of the region to fall down in the 33-34° range. At that temperature, frost can be expected.

A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Lauderdale, Dyer, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties for Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop down to around 32° during that time period.

Here is a look at potentials lows for the rest of West Tennessee.

We should see a few morning clouds that will clear out as morning goes on and sunny skies are expected for the afternoon and evening. Highs though will only reach the mid 50s behind the cold front and the winds will come out of the north all day long. Wednesday night lows are expected again to drop down into the mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Frost will be possible again Thursday morning as most of the region will again start out in the mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies though with highs making it up to around 60° in the mid afternoon. Winds will come out of the northwest . Clouds will move in late in the evening and a few rain showers could show up overnight as well. Thursday night temperatures will fall down to around 40°.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

Clouds, showers and some weak thunderstorms are expected to return for both Friday and Saturday. As of now, severe weather is not expected but we will be watching the situation closely in the Storm Team Weather Center. Skies will remain mostly cloudy both days and highs should only reach the low to mid 60s. If temperatures do make it to the upper 60s or low 70s, then the chances for stronger storms could show up. Both nights, lows will only dip down to around 50°.

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Measurable snow in April has only happened twice in Jackson according to records from the National Weather Service, so don’t count on it. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13