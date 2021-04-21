Area Agency on Aging volunteers honored for their service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Area Agency on Aging were honored for their work in the community.

The organization has four programs with over 230 volunteers that give rides, deliver meals, and provide basic services to individuals that are in need.

Director of the MyRide West Tennessee program, Keita Cole says the program is to provide services, but also give them a companion for the day.

“Most of our clients are homebound or they don’t get out much. They don’t socialize much and our volunteers are pretty much the only person they see during the day. With our MyRide program, they might be the only person they see that week,” Cole said.

The agency recognized 40 volunteers for their service.

Madison County volunteer, Jan Vandrew says she will drive wherever clients would like to go.

“I drive a lady sometimes to play Bridge at the country club. We’ve taken them to the doctor. We take them wherever,” Vandrew said.

Another volunteer, Dan Hylkema, says the program allows him to create a special bond with clients.

“You get very personal with them, you find out about them. They become part of your family,” Hylkema said.

Vandrew says she joined the program on a whim and hasn’t left since.

“It’s very enjoyable. I read about it in the paper when it first started, and I thought, ‘Well at my age, are they going to take me? And they did!’ So I’ve been doing it for four years now and I love it. I love it. I take as many people as I possibly can,” Vandrew said.

Cole says the agency is always in search for new volunteers.

If you would like to join the volunteer program, call (731) 668 6451.