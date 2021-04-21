Colleagues look back on the career of Madison County Deputy Terry Dyer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Colleagues of Deputy Terry Dyer remember who he was, as an officer and a person.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness spoke with Madison County Sheriff John Mehr, who discussed Dyer’s work throughout his career.

Dyer had previously worked for the Jackson Police Department, before retiring and then accepting a position at the sheriffs office in November 2017.

He was a training officer for the younger deputies, and Mehr says Dyer took them under his wing and showed them how to properly do their jobs.

He also said Dyer was well liked by the entire department.

“He was always helpful not just as an officer, but as a person. He would go out of his way to help other people that were in need. Just as a person. That was one character Terry had. He served people,” Mehr said.

On Tuesday, Dyer collapsed while in Madison County General Sessions court.

CPR was administered and Dyer was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office release funeral details on Wednesday. They can be found here.