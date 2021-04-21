UPDATE: Plane crash site located in Haywood County; both bodies recovered

UPDATE:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the body the second passenger has been located.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are believed to be a mother and son from Houston, Texas.

EARLIER STORY:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators have found the site of a plane crash in the area of Bonds Ferry Road.

The sheriff’s office says the crash site was located near Prospect Lane, with the assistance of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says the plane was lost around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. It was found Wednesday morning in a flooded, wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe two people were on board at the time of the crash. The body of one of those individuals has been recovered.

The plane is believed to have crashed due to weather conditions overnight Tuesday.

The FAA confirmed the investigation Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, the FAA says their agency, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the crash.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.