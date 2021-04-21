Solar project aims to reach 1 million watts of energy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators are helping to promote solar power by encouraging Tennesseans to put their name on a solar panel at the Jackson project.

Starting during Earth Week and continuing through May 22, the project is aiming to reach one million watts of solar energy. To learn more about the project, click here.

The first 50 people to buy a solar panel can receive a Clearloop time capsule and make a donation to the Preds Foundation, which supports organizations throughout Tennessee, according to a news release.