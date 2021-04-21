WRAP’s donation closet in need of supplies

WEST Tenn. — Women Resource and Rape Assistance, also known as WRAP, needs your help.



Wrap serves more than 2 thousand survivors each year, and more than half of those survivors have children.

Their donation closet at the Safe Hope center needs wipes, diapers, and pull-ups in all sizes.

The Safe Hope center is located at 512 Roland Avenue in Jackson.

You can drop off donations anytime between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm.

Victim advocate Jenci Spradlin says they’re appreciative of each donation and will put them to good use.

Spradlin says they serve 19 counties in west Tennessee, so if they receive an overflow of donations, they will give them to other advocacy centers.

If you can’t give diapers or pull-ups, monetary donations are also appreciated.