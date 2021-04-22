Madison County Sheriff’s Office to honor deputy with ‘Sea of Blue’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to join a “Sea of Blue” in honor of Deputy Terry Dyer.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement will be coming together to pay respect Friday at 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s news release says:

Vehicles will line up at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, move onto South Church Street to Highway 70 Bypass

Go East on East Chester Street to Paul Coffman Drive

North on Paul Coffman Drive

Flex Drive to Highway 70 Bypass

West on Highway 70 through downtown Jackson

To Airways Boulevard, then west to Highway 223 or Smith Lane

South to Denmark-Jackson Road and to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 317 Denmark-Jackson Road

Deputy Dyer died earlier in the week while on duty.

Funeral services have been planned for Deputy Dyer, and can be found here.

The sheriff’s office says this is their first “Sea of Blue” since 2015, which honored Deputy Rosemary Vela.