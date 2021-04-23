Bethel University to host graduation ceremonies at Wildcat Stadium

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University will have graduation ceremonies for Fall 2020 and Spring 2020 graduates on May 8, according to a news release.

The ceremonies will be for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health Sciences, and the College of Professional Studies. Commencement will be at 10 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium, the release says.

Social distancing and safety guidelines will be in place, including seating graduates six feet apart, limiting the total capacity, and social distancing between families attending, the release says.

Each graduate is currently allowed to invite a limited number of guests, the release says. However, the ceremony will be live streamed for family and friends to watch the ceremonies.

For more information, contact Myra Carlock at carlockm@bethelu.edu.