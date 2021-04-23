Hundreds gather for grand parade at World’s Largest Fish Fry

PARIS, Tenn. — A little bit of rain was not enough to stop hundreds of people from gathering for the World’s Largest Fish Fry annual parade.

“Not here in Paris, Tennessee, we don’t care about rain,” said attendee Jesse Nichols.

“Oh no, the spirit is still alive,” Melinda Davis added.

Floats, marchers and bands made their way down East Wood Street.

Long time residents who attend the parade every year say it’s very special to the town of Paris.

“For a very long time it’s what we do here in Paris,” Davis said. “This whole town shuts down on Friday fish fry.”

“It’s always exciting on parade day,” attendee Sue Claxton said. “There’s lots of activity when you wake up in the morning.”

“Everybody shuts down just to come out here and watch the parade,” Nichols said.

“It’s nice to actually see everybody come together and be able to enjoy themselves,” said Brandi Simmons.

And the parade doesn’t only attract West Tennesseans.

“They really come from all over,” Claxton said.

“I’ve seen Georgia plates,” said Heather Huggard.

“We’ve got people from Illinois,” added Nichols.

And there is something for everyone.

“I want to see the princesses,” Amelia Claxton said.

After the parade, people headed over to the Henry County Fairgrounds to enjoy the infamous fish and other activities.

If you haven’t had a chance to experience the World’s Biggest Fish Fry, click here for a full list of the remaining festivities.