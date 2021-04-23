Jackson General asking West Tennesseans to donate blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is asking eligible blood donors to donate as the supply of blood remains low across West Tennessee.

In a news release Friday, Jackson General leaders say the blood supply is low, but having a supply available ensures treatment for hospital patients.

“Our patients need blood every day, and we must do what we can to increase the inventory, and we must do it now,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. “Our patients’ lives depend on it. You don’t plan accidents and illnesses. You don’t plan the need for blood. We can’t manufacture blood products. We never want to be in a position where we are without these life-saving resources when our patients need them. Hospitals all over the country are facing this fear just like us. We ask for all that are able to please donate. It does save lives. You never know when that life might be yours or your loved ones’.”

In the release, Thelen said the hospital allowed LIFELINE Blood Services to continue their hospital blood drives due to the need for donations.

LIFELINE Blood Services is accepting appointments Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call the center at (731) 427-4431 extension 0, or text “schedule” to 999-777.

LIFELINE is also hosting the following Community Mobile Blood Drives:

Sunday, April 25:

Jackson: Fellowship Bible Church – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 26:

Dresden: E.W. James & Sons – 12:30 p.m.

Middleton: Middleton Elementary School – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27:

Medina: South Gibson High School – 9:30 a.m.

Paris: Henry County Medical Center – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 28:

Savannah: Hardin County High School – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 29:

Medina: South Gibson Middle School – 12 p.m.

Friday, April 30: