State leaders continue CapitolTalk series in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — State leaders continued their capitol talk series Friday in Jackson.

Senator Ed Jackson and Representative Chris Todd, both from Jackson, spoke with nonprofits, businesses, and other community leaders Friday morning.

They covered a variety of topics important to West Tennessee, including workforce development, the state’s continued support of public education, and the Great Wolf Lodge.

They said funding for the lodge is still in the governor’s budget, and they hope it remains there.