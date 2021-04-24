Area church helps local families through food pantry giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving food to families in need.

The Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church gave out food to locals who signed up Friday for their food pantry giveaway.

The church had 177 families sign up to receive food.

Church Community Service Secretary, Bertha Hall says the goal is to help families through rough times any way they can.

“The people, they came out. They were so sweet and kind and so thankful and grateful. So we were very grateful that we were able to help,” Hall said.

Hall says the next mobile food pantry registration will be Friday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. and food will be given out the next day.

Hall asks that anyone wanting food to register.