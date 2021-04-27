Cody Nance’s PBR tickets go on sale in-person Friday, online Saturday

PARIS, Tenn. — Fans are getting the chance to meet Cody Nance and snag tickets to an upcoming summer event.

The Henry County Chamber of Commerce says fans will be able to purchase tickets to the PBR in Paris at Trolinger’s BBQ.

Ticket sales will be in-person on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Chamber says this gives locals a head start.

“With this being a nationally marketed event, we wanted locals to have the opportunity to get their tickets and meet Cody,” said Chamber CEO Travis McLeese. “Based on the amount of excitement surrounding the event, we anticipate that tickets will sell quickly.”

Online ticket sales begin Saturday on Eventbrite. The Chamber says to search for “Cody Nance.”

PBR in Paris will be from July 2 to July 3.