DSCC offers virtual New Student Orientation for fall, summer students

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is offering New Student Orientation for summer and fall students.

Students will have the chance to ask questions, learn more about courses, majors and financial aid, as well as register for classes.

This virtual orientation is mandatory for new students.

DSCC says virtual events will be held on:

April 29 at 4 p.m.

May 6 at 4 p.m.

June 9 at 2 p.m.

June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

July 28 at 2 p.m.

Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.

Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. (Student-athletes only)

An appointment must be scheduled to attend.