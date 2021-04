OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman and child died in a crash on Old Turnpike Road.

According to a crash report, 40-year-old Tamara Powers, of Kenton, and a 2-year-old boy were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The report says the vehicle went off Old Turnpike Road, off a bridge, and hit a concrete bridge abutment.