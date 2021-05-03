Strong Storms Likely After Sunset, Severe Weather Threat Through Tuesday

Heads up folks! Storms are likely tonight after the sun goes down and chances increase overnight. Storms will linger into Tuesday morning and another round of storms will show up Tuesday Afternoon/Evening. Gusty winds will be the main threat but a few tornadoes are also possible. This is a dangerous and complicated storm system and you need to monitor the situation closely, specially if you will be heading out this evening for the fireworks in Humboldt or going to be out and about on Tuesday. Catch the latest details right here.

TONIGHT:

If you are heading out this evening (like to watch the fireworks in Humboldt) you need to watch the weather situation closely. Please have a way to be alerted to any severe or dangerous weather heading your way. If you have not downloaded our WBBJ Weather App, please head to the APP or PLAY store and do it now. It could save your life. Storms could show up around sunset, but storm chances will increase after the sun goes down and stick around overnight. Gusty winds will be the most likely threat with these storms but tornadoes are definitely a possibility tonight. Skies will become cloudy, winds will come out of the south and we should dip into the mid 60s by the morning.

TUESDAY:

Storms are expected to come in a few rounds on Tuesday. The first threat will be early in the morning and linger until the mid morning hours. More storms are possible in the afternoon and a third round of storms could show up in the late evening hours. It could be a long stormy day and you need to take this threat seriously. Just like tonight, gusty winds will be the main threat, but some isolated hail events and a few tornadoes will be more then possible at times during the day on Tuesday. Skies will be cloudy most of the day, winds will be breezy out of the southwest and highs will make it into the upper 70s depending on who gets a break from the storms in the afternoon hours. Storms should clear out overnight into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:

Skies should clear out some and the winds will come out of the north. Morning lows will be down near 50° each day and highs will climb up to around 70°. Showers are NOT expected but a few quick showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Overall, dry, cool and mild weather is expected for the middle and end of the work week.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds will change direction on this weekend and start to come out of the south. This will warm most of West Tennessee back up near 80° and keep nighttime lows in the low 60s. But it will also bring some storm chances back. Storms are more likely on Sunday and next Monday then they are on Saturday, but some late rain could return on Saturday evening as well. It is also expected to be breezy at times this weekend with southerly winds also increasing the humidity this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

