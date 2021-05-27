Gusty Storms to Move in Tonight, Linger into Friday, Cool Start to the Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for May 27th:

A line of gusty storms will move across the Mississippi River around 7 PM and track southeast through West Tennessee tonight. The storms will weaken after the sun down as the storms approach the Jackson area. A few severe wind gusts will be possible west of Jackson. The showers and storms will linger into Friday morning and afternoon, but as the front comes by during the second half of the day on Friday, cooler and drier weather will be moving on in. Many of us could start our holiday weekend in the 40s. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, winds will be light out of the southwest when you are not encountering a thunderstorm. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and it will be quite humid tonight.

Storms will be moving across the Mississippi around 7 PM and move through West Tennessee as the evening and night goes on. The storms will start out strong and possibly severe producing winds gusting up to 60 MPH. Hail and tornadoes are not expected, but neither can 100% be ruled out.

As the evening goes on and the sun goes down, storms are expected to weaken, but still could produce some lightning, heavy rain and brief strong wind gusts overnight.

FRIDAY:

A cold front is going to move through on Friday and some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front comes by. Gusty winds will be the main threat with the storms in the morning and afternoon time frame. Rain chances are high around 90%. The timing of the front should be early in the day on Friday and highs will reach around 80° before the front passes by. Winds will shift from the west to the north as the front passes. Friday night lows will drop down into the low 50s with the coolest air we have seen in over a week will move back in just in time for the start of your holiday weekend.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now we are expecting a cooler and mostly dry holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be close to 50° and some areas could even fall into the upper 40s around sunrise.

Highs are expected to only reach the upper 60s or low 70s on Saturday, and some places might only reach the mid 60s depending on the amount of cloud cover we see lingering throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon and some clearing in the evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny to sunny in the afternoon. Highs will warm up a bit on Sunday and make it into the mid 70s. The warmest day of the 3 day weekend will be on Memorial Day (Monday) with highs making it back into the low 80s. There will be more more clouds on Monday then over the weekend with the winds moving back in from the south. Winds on Saturday will come out of the north and start to move to the east on Sunday and remain light most of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Storm chances will return again late on Tuesday and really get going again back on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s most of the week with with lows staying into the 60s. The severe weather threat is something we will be keeping a close eye on early in the work week. Winds are expected to come out of the south and the humidity is expected to be pretty high next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

