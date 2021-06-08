Tennessee to take next steps to complete Memphis Regional Megasite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is planning the next steps to complete the Memphis Regional Megasite.

In a news release, the state says it is offering incentives to companies who want to call Haywood County home.

“The Memphis Regional Megasite offers tremendous opportunity for West Tennessee, and I am committed to building out infrastructure and supporting area workforce as we find the right company for this space,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I have directed the Department of Economic and Community Development to aggressively market the Megasite and offer enhanced incentives to companies demonstrating a long-term desire to call Haywood County home.”

Plus, Tennessee is planning to present its plans for the wastewater discharge pipeline to the State Building Commission in July, according to the release.

The plan totals over $52 million and addresses wastewater and water infrastructure, according to the release.

But that is not all.

The release says there is also an $80 million going towards the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology for clearing the waiting list of over 11,000 students attempting to enter the workforce as skilled workers, and another $100 million for broadband connectivity in rural areas.

“I commend members of the General Assembly for their longtime commitment to this project,” said Gov. Lee. “I also commend our partners on the ground, including the Greater Memphis Chamber, the Jackson Chamber and HTL Advantage for working with us to ensure a high quality of life and a pipeline of skilled workers in the region.”

To learn more about the Memphis Regional Megasite, click here.