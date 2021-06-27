Community honors decorated U.S. Veteran

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A community honors a decorated U.S. Veteran.

Carroll County honored a special member of the community, retired Colonel James Harding of the United States Air Force was recognized for his service in the military.

Harding was a pilot during the Vietnam War, and is the 25th most decorated U.S. Veteran in the country.

Some of his recognitions include four Purple Hearts, three Silver Stars, and the Air Force Cross.

Harding says it wasn’t about receiving the honor, it was just about doing his job.

“You don’t even plan on decorations, they just happen if you do your job. That is what I was doing,” Col. Harding said.

Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

Chamber President, Brad Hurley, says they were grateful to honor such an outstanding individual in the community.

“Great time to celebrate and recognize Colonel Harding for his devotion, dedication, and his service that he did for this country,” Hurley said.

Carroll County Mayor, Joseph Butler, spoke at the ceremony recognizing Harding.

He says the community decided they needed to show the impact Harding has left on them.

“He is a friend to us, a servant of God, and a servant of our community. We just didn’t want to let too much time past without celebrating locally his life and his legacy,” Butler said.

As well as recognizing Harding’s accomplishments, it was also a celebration of his 87th birthday.

