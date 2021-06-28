Beverly Anne Meals Wood

WBBJ Staff
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Wood Beverly Mem Card FrontBeverly Anne Meals Wood, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 91
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Friday, June 25, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Place of Funeral: First Presbyterian Church of Paris
Minister/Celebrant: Tommy Taylor, First Presbyterian Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McEvoy; after 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church
Date/Place of Birth: June 2, 1930 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Chad Wood, Wesley Wood, Todd Wood, Brandon Taylor, Justin Watkins, Mason Summers, Austin Weaver, Josh Singleton, Tyler Roberts, Sebastian Black, Barry Stevenson, and Michael Odom
Both Parents Names: Paul James Meals, Sr. and Ernest Beverly Polk , both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Dr. Thomas Charles Wood; married: June 17, 1951; preceded: 2020
Sons: City/State Thomas Charles Wood, Jr. and wife Alice Morris Wood of Franklin, Tennessee

Daniel Jeffress Wood and James Weber Wood, both preceded
Sisters: City/State Alice Meals Adams and Mary Meals, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Paul J. Meals, preceded
Grandchildren: Casey Wood, Amanda Wood, Todd Wood, Tara Wood (Justin) Watkins, Tiffany Wood, Chad Wood, Wesley (Samantha) Wood, Ashley Wood (Brandon) Taylor, survive

Patrick Tucker Wood, preceded
Great-grandchildren: Austin Owen Weaver, Conner Headington, Braylin Taylor, Dalton Heath Wood, Hayden Michael Wood, Alaina Faye Wood, Kaiden Miller, Karson Wood, Khiley Wood, Gracie Parker, Emma Mae Parker, Lydia Wood, survive;

Malorie Elizabeth Weaver, preceded
Other Relatives: The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to caretakers and special friends, Renee Williams and Judy Byars.
Personal Information: Mrs. Wood joined First Presbyterian Church Paris, April 1942 where she served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Church Historian and inducted as Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women.

She joined Quota International of Paris in 1979 and served as Club President and other offices.

Beverly was a member of Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century, (State President 2005-2007 and Dame of the Year 2007), Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonies, United Daughters of 1812. She also served on Robert E. Lee School Association Board.

Beverly was a 1948 graduate of E.W. Grove High School and a 1951 graduate of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. She practiced 50 years as a licensed pharmacist.

 

Memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church in Paris, Tennessee

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts