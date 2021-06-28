Beverly Anne Meals Wood
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Beverly Anne Meals Wood, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|91
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Friday, June 25, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|First Presbyterian Church of Paris
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Tommy Taylor, First Presbyterian Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McEvoy; after 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 2, 1930 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Chad Wood, Wesley Wood, Todd Wood, Brandon Taylor, Justin Watkins, Mason Summers, Austin Weaver, Josh Singleton, Tyler Roberts, Sebastian Black, Barry Stevenson, and Michael Odom
|Both Parents Names:
|Paul James Meals, Sr. and Ernest Beverly Polk , both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Dr. Thomas Charles Wood; married: June 17, 1951; preceded: 2020
|Sons: City/State
|Thomas Charles Wood, Jr. and wife Alice Morris Wood of Franklin, Tennessee
Daniel Jeffress Wood and James Weber Wood, both preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Alice Meals Adams and Mary Meals, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Paul J. Meals, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Casey Wood, Amanda Wood, Todd Wood, Tara Wood (Justin) Watkins, Tiffany Wood, Chad Wood, Wesley (Samantha) Wood, Ashley Wood (Brandon) Taylor, survive
Patrick Tucker Wood, preceded
|Great-grandchildren:
|Austin Owen Weaver, Conner Headington, Braylin Taylor, Dalton Heath Wood, Hayden Michael Wood, Alaina Faye Wood, Kaiden Miller, Karson Wood, Khiley Wood, Gracie Parker, Emma Mae Parker, Lydia Wood, survive;
Malorie Elizabeth Weaver, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to caretakers and special friends, Renee Williams and Judy Byars.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Wood joined First Presbyterian Church Paris, April 1942 where she served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Church Historian and inducted as Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women.
She joined Quota International of Paris in 1979 and served as Club President and other offices.
Beverly was a member of Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century, (State President 2005-2007 and Dame of the Year 2007), Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonies, United Daughters of 1812. She also served on Robert E. Lee School Association Board.
Beverly was a 1948 graduate of E.W. Grove High School and a 1951 graduate of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. She practiced 50 years as a licensed pharmacist.
Memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church in Paris, Tennessee