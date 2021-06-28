Beverly Anne Meals Wood

She joined Quota International of Paris in 1979 and served as Club President and other offices.

Beverly was a member of Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century, (State President 2005-2007 and Dame of the Year 2007), Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonies, United Daughters of 1812. She also served on Robert E. Lee School Association Board.

Beverly was a 1948 graduate of E.W. Grove High School and a 1951 graduate of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. She practiced 50 years as a licensed pharmacist.

Memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church in Paris, Tennessee