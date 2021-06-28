Hot with a Few Showers Monday Evening, More Rain in the Forecast this Week!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for June 28th:

It is another hot one on Monday with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s for most of West Tennessee. Some weak pop up storms and rain showers could reach some of us this evening, but should clear on out by sunset. Better chances for rain return to the region towards the middle and end of the work week. Catch the latest details on Tropical Storm Danny as well as a first look at your 4th of July forecast coming up right here.

TROPICAL STORM DANNY:

Tropical Storm Danny formed on Monday afternoon just off the coast of Charleston South Carolina Monday afternoon, just hours after The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to a tropical depression. The system is forecast to make landfall Monday evening in South Carolina and the National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings for a section of the coastline. Given that Danny is a low-end tropical storm and has minimal time left over water, serious impacts are not anticipated other than some heavy rain, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding.

Most of the forecast models show Danny drifting to the northwest over the next 48 hours and turning to the north late Tuesday as it moves through Middle Tennessee. Given the current forecast, we could see some rain activity late in the day on Tuesday depending on the strength of the system after it crosses the Appalachians, but we will not be seeing a whole lot.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy and the winds will be calm most of the night. With the high dew points in the low to mid 70s again tonight, overnight lows will only fall into the low 70s. A quick passing shower cannot be ruled out early in the evening but after the sun goes down, rain chances will have moved on out.

TUESDAY:

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the first half the day for your Tuesday. but clouds and some showers chances will move in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain chances will depend on the timing and strength of Tropical Storm Danny as it drifts across the Volunteer State. Highs should reach the low 90s again with a heat index into the mid 90s for one more afternoon. Winds are going to be calm most of the day and could vary in direction as the tropical system gets closer.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances really start to get going this week on Wednesday and are expected to continue Thursday and linger into the day on Friday. Moisture is expected to be sticking around from southerly winds and the tropical system. A cold front will also be approaching from the northwest and pass by later in the week. The combination of those 2 factors could bring over an inch of rain to many locations in West Tennessee. Highs reach the upper 80s on Wednesday before falling to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will start out of the south but turn to the northwest sometime on Thursday of Friday. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy during the middle and end of the work week.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to move out during the day on Friday and rain chances appear to be low over the holiday weekend. Winds will come out of the north over the weekend keeping the humidity down and the temperatures will only top out in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s so the weather should be really nice this weekend. We should see some patchy cloud cover on Saturday and mostly sunny to sunny skies for you Independence Day plans! Fireworks shows will be popular places to be this weekend given the fantastic weather.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

