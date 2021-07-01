Jimmy W. Robinson, age 75, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Robin W. Robinson, departed this life Thursday morning, July 1, 2021 at Applingwood Healthcare Center in Cordova, Tennessee.

Jimmy was born January 15, 1946 in Bethel Springs, Tennessee, the son of the late Sam McKinley Robinson and Exie Dee Moore Robinson. He graduated from Bethel Springs High School and was self-employed as a sheetrock finisher for many years in the Memphis area. He was married May 29, 1982 to the former Robin D. Wiley and was a member of Leawood East Baptist Church in Cordova. Jimmy enjoyed attending church, listening to gospel music and special times with his grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed working in the yard.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife of 39 years, Robin W. Robinson of Arlington, TN; his daughter, Brenda Robinson Crowe of Selmer, TN; two sons, Matthew D. Robinson (Lauren) of Arlington, TN and Rickey W. Robinson (Lottie) of Clifton, TN; two sisters, Faye Brown of Adamsville, TN and Shirley Glidewell of Selmer, TN; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Robinson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Robinson will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenny Bruce, retired minister at Leawood East Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Robinson will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bill Burross, Jr., Joe Wells, Joe Thompson, Tommy Jobe, Peyton Robinson and Frank Lawrence.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Leawood East Baptist Church, 1620 N. Houston Levee Road, Cordova, TN 38016.

