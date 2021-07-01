Rain Showers & Weak Storms Tonight, Nice & Mild for the Holiday Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for July 1st:

Isolated weak storms and rain showers will continue to move through West Tennessee this evening and tonight before clearing out early Friday. Skies will clear out, winds will come out of the north and the humidity will decrease behind the front. Cooler weather will also be moving on in. We will have more on the brief cool down and the latest forecast of Tropical Storm Elsa and how she could impact our weather next week coming up here!

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies, rain showers and weak storms are expected this evening and some rain activity is expected to continue overnight before moving out by Friday morning. Winds will be calm in general but could increase briefly with a few of the storms that are expected to develop. Lows will fall to the upper 60s or low 70s across all of West Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances linger into the first half of the day on Friday. A cold front will also be approaching from the northwest during the early morning hours. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday. Winds will turn to the north sometime into the early morning hours as the front passes on by. Skies are expected to clear out during the day on Friday and be mostly sunny by the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows will be much cooler and fall into the upper 50s or low 60s.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND:

Rain chances appear to be highly unlikely over the holiday weekend. Winds will come out of the north over the weekend keeping the humidity down and the temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s so the weather should be really nice this weekend. We should see very few clouds on Saturday and sunny skies are expected for your Independence Day plans! Fireworks shows will be popular places to be this weekend given the fantastic weather.

NEXT WEEK:

The humidity will increase as we start the week with the winds changing from the north on Saturday, to the east on Sunday and then back to the south by Monday. This will add to the cloud cover a bit but Monday is still expected to be dry and mostly sunny. Showers are not likely on Tuesday but cannot be ruled out and rain chances increase on Wednesday and next Thursday. Chances for rain could also increase depending on how far inland Tropical Storm Elsa makes it before turning back to the east. Highs next week will reach around 90° each day with morning lows falling only to around 70° with the increase in the humidity expected compared to the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Elsa was the 5th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season for 2021 Thursday morning. The storm could strengthen into the first hurricane of 2021 in the Atlantic and is predicted to approach the United States early next week. The storm is moving west-northwestward at 28 mph Thursday afternoon, about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system is expected to continue in a general west-northwest path over the Caribbean into this weekend.

The current forecast models are keeping the storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and moving back to the northeast before it will bring anymore more then a few isolated shower chances to West Tennessee in the middle of next week. We will be watching the situation closely though in the Storm Team Weather Center over the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13