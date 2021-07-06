Miss Rebecca Alice Hillsman

Services for Miss Rebecca Alice Hillsman, 72, will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trezevant First Baptist Church with Brother Malcolm Norton and Brother Bobby Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Trezevant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:00 am until service time all at the church in Trezevant. Miss Hillsman, a retired State of Tennessee employee in Child Services of the Department of Human Services, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Baptist Hospital of Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on October 2. 1948 in Milan, Tennessee to Robert Bennett and Katie Aden Hillsman. She was a member of Trezevant First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Aden Hillsman.

Survivors include her sister Bobbie Wooten of Munford, TN, two nephews Rob (Megan) Wooten of Carrollton, GA, and Drew Wooten of Memphis.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Don Barger, Brian Baker, Shawn Belew, Mike McDade, Jim Moore, and John Roberts.

