Gerald Lee

1938 – 2021

Gerald Lee, age 83, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Linda Lott Lee, departed this life Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Gerald was born March 12, 1938 in Darling, Mississippi, the son of the late James Luther Lee and Alice Laverne Jones Lee.

He received his education at Darling High School and graduated from Marks High School and Memphis State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree.

He served his country in the United States Air Force and was married August 26, 1983 to the former Linda Lott.

Gerald had been a resident of the Oakland area since December of 1996 and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee.

He was employed as an accountant for PurePacked food packing company before his retirement in 2011 and enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles and special times with his grandchildren.

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Lott Lee of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Donna Lee Moss (David) of Germantown, TN and Laura Brister (Lowell) of Lakeland, TN; two sons, Gerald Mack “Bo” Lee, Jr. (Amy) of Cordova, TN and Steve Hamilton (Christy) of Arlington, TN; two sisters, Linda Ashley of Wylie, TX and Alice Faye Lurker of Munford, TN; twelve grandchildren, Jenna Beamer, Tiffany Holt, Kaitlyn Harmon, Mark Hamilton, Cassidy Rogers, Matthew Hamilton, Brennan Brister, Joshua Moss, Lindsey Lee, Luke Hamilton, Jordan Moss and Savannah Brister; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonja Denise Lee Reaves who died October 7, 2014 and three brothers, Harold Lee, Carl Lee and Paul Lee.

Memorial Services for Mr. Lee will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating.

Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Lee will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or Fayette Literacy, P.O. Box 310, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.