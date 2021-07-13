Funeral service for James Gregory Mitchell, age 58, will be Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens in Denmark, TN.

Mr. Mitchell died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Mitchell will be Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.