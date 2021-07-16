Mildred Ann Schmidt Gain, age 86, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Charles Edward Gain, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021.

Mildred was born May 28, 1935 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Jones Schmidt. She graduated from St. Paul Catholic School in Pocahontas and was married August 14, 1953 to Charles Edward Gain. She was employed as a nursing assistant for Baptist Hospitals for many years before her retirement. Mildred was most recently a resident of Oakland and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cordova. She enjoyed painting, cooking, sewing, fashion and interior designing.

Mrs. Gain is survived by three daughters, Melinda Pashby (Scott) of Oakland, TN, Brenda Hettinger (Rocky) of Tucson, AZ and Cynthia Hill of Memphis, TN; her sister, Francis Jean Fornarotto of Bricktown, NJ; her brother, Tom Schmidt (Joyce) of Jonesboro, AR; six grandchildren, Ashley Stumbo, Brandon Davis, Aaron Williams, Amanda Krivacs, Felicia Hill and Jonathan Hill; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Gain who died August 2, 2009; her parents, Jacob and Helen Schmidt; two sisters, Barbara Weaver and Mary Lou Davidson; and her brother, Bill “Sunny” Schmidt.

Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 P.M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Rosary for Mrs. Gain will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Davis, Jeffery Swift, Aaron Williams, Dalton Williams, J.J. Hill and Ben Starr.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.