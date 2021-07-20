Lewis Thomas “Pop” Wayne, age 74, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021 at his home.

Lewis was born August 5, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Everette Lewis Wayne and Minnie Lee Cox Wayne. He graduated from the Memphis City School System and was of the Church of Christ faith. He was employed as a welder for over 50 years, working at Chrystal Steel in Gallaway and as a production manager for Quality Iron in Memphis before his retirement. Lewis enjoyed going to the casino and buying lottery tickets. He loved antique and classic cars, listening to country music and eating great food.

Mr. Wayne is survived by his longtime companion, Nellie May of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Sherry Fell (Jay Leggett) of Williston, TN; his son, Jerry Wayne of Horn Lake, MS; the mother of his children, Gloria Horne of Memphis, TN; nine grandchildren, Derek May, Jennifer Fell, Kimberly Fell, Jay Earnest, Cooper Earnest, Chad Wolfe (Lauren), Ella Earnest, Chelsea Wolfe and Ethan Wayne; and four great-grandchildren, Ollie, Evelyn, Leelyn and Tyler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Anderson.

Memorial Services for Mr. Wayne will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Wayne will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Compassus Hospice.

