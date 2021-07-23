Dorothy “Dot” Green Finney, age 72, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of Mr. Steve Finney, departed this life Monday, July 19, 2021.

Dot was born January 27, 1949 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the daughter of the late David Coleman Green and Lorena Tanner Green. She graduated from Oakhaven High School in 1967. She was employed as a hairstylist for many years before her retirement in 2016. Dot was married in 1994 to Mr. Steve Finney and had been a resident of Collierville since 1998. She attended One City Church in Collierville and managed a large prayer request group. Mrs. Finney was a faithful prayer warrior who loved her family and will be remembered for being a wonderful southern cook.

Mrs. Finney is survived by her husband, Mr. Steve Finney of Collierville, TN; three sons, Kevin Marbury of Kerrville, TX, Matthew Marbury of Austin, TX and Andrew Marbury of Kerrville, TX; two stepdaughters, Amber Snyder of Phoenix, AZ and Stephanie Ford of Schertz, TX; three sisters, Lynda Green Anderson of Memphis, TN, Jeanne Green Courtney of Eads, TN and Debbie Green Bell of Collierville, TN; and four grandchildren, Josephine Arciniaga, Erin Snyder, James Snyder and Ben Ford.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Finney will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at One City Church (located inside Redeemer Evangelical Church at 3100 S. Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017) with Pastor Chris Conlee officiating. Interment will follow in the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Finney will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at One City Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.