George E.(Hunda) Martin Sr. (Denmark, TN)

Visitation for the late George E. Martin Sr. will be Friday July 30th at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN from 10 am- 5 pm. The family when convene for family hour from 5 pm- 7 pm.

Service will be Saturday July 31st at Mount Olive MB Church 69 Neely Station Rd. Denmark TN starting at 1pm.

For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333