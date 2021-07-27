Lee departed to his Savior in Heaven on the early morning of July 25, 2021. He was born to Buford and Pauline Carpenter on March 15, 1944 in Henderson, Tennessee. He leaves his two sons, Brad and Chris Carpenter of Charlotte, NC; his wife, Kimberly Carpenter of Olive Branch, MS; and stepdaughter, Andria Carpenter Whitten of Lewisburg, MS. He was preceded in death by his recently departed stepson, Kyle Carpenter of Holly Springs, MS.

Lee served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was most recently a resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He was employed as an operations manager for many years before his retirement. He was truly a wonderful, devoted father, husband and friend to all. He totally adored his sons and always enjoyed helping coach and guide them through their years with little league baseball and any other sports and endeavors they pursued. Lee also loved his longtime friends, neighbors and anyone he met over the years. He will be truly missed and was always the kindest soul you could ever have met.

His wife states she was so very lucky to have had such a longtime friend and husband and the very best thing that ever happened to her was loving and knowing him!

Funeral Services for Mr. Carpenter will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Carpenter will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that, instead of flowers, send any donations in Buford Lee Carpenter’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

