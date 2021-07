Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Nancy Carol Lampkins Bennett, of Paris, formerly of Cottage Grove, TN

Age: 81

Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare

Date of Death: Sunday, July 25, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 30, 2021, graveside at Walker Cemetery

Place of Funeral: Graveside

Minister/Celebrant: David Jackson

Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery

Visitation: none

Date/Place of Birth: May 29, 1940 in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Family members

Both Parents Names: Jesse Hayden Lampkins and Willie Mae Morris Lampkins, both preceded

Daughters: City/State Donna Smith, Paris, Tennessee Debbie Snow, Paris, Tennessee Michelle (Brian) Crosno, Hudson, Florida

Sons: City/State Harlon “Hal” Smith, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Betty Joyce Stephenson, Paris, Tennessee DiAnn Strahan, Battle Creek, Michigan Janet Lampkins, McMinnville, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Charles Lampkins, preceded

Grandchildren: Three

Great-grandchildren: Three great grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Other relatives: Special friends: Melissa and Bobby Ramey