UTM announces Family Weekend events
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has announced plans for this year’s Family Weekend from September 10 through September 12.
Family weekend packages are $25 each and include a t-shirt, tickets for the football game, concert and tailgate, as well as vouchers for food trucks and coffee at Vantage Coffee Roasters, according to a news release.
Students will be admitted to the football game and concert for free with their student ID, and have the opportunity to get a free t-shirt, the release says.
To order packages
You can also register for the Bowtie 5K
Family weekend events are:
- Friday, Sept. 10
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Family weekend opens at the Tennessee Soybean Festival downtown. Check in is at the new Martin Public Library.
- 6 p.m.: Family weekend concert at the Tennessee Soybean Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 11
- 7 a.m.: Bowtie 5K registration begins
- 9:30 a.m. to noon: Donuts with Deans at Vantage Coffee Roasters
- Noon to 4 p.m.: Barbecue lunch in the Skyhawk Dining Hall; Roller Skate Party in the Duncan Ballroom of Boling University Center; Skyhawk Bingo in Boling University Center 206 ABC; Campus Feud game show at Watkins Auditorium
- 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Luau Tailgate Party at Hardy Graham Stadium. Travelin’ Max show also scheduled during this time.
- 6 p.m.: UT Martin football vs. Samford University at Hardy Graham Stadium
- 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks at Hardy Graham Stadium
- Sunday, Sept. 12
- 9:30 a.m.: Student-led non-denominational worship service at Watkins Auditorium
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Bowtie Brunch at Skyhawk Dining Hall
- 1 p.m.: Skyhawk soccer vs. Western Carolin at Skyhawk Soccer Field.
For more information, contact John Abel at jabel1@utm.edu or (731) 881-7710.