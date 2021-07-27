UTM announces Family Weekend events

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has announced plans for this year’s Family Weekend from September 10 through September 12.

Family weekend packages are $25 each and include a t-shirt, tickets for the football game, concert and tailgate, as well as vouchers for food trucks and coffee at Vantage Coffee Roasters, according to a news release.

Students will be admitted to the football game and concert for free with their student ID, and have the opportunity to get a free t-shirt, the release says.

To order packages, click here.

You can also register for the Bowtie 5K here.

Family weekend events are:

Friday, Sept. 10 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Family weekend opens at the Tennessee Soybean Festival downtown. Check in is at the new Martin Public Library. 6 p.m.: Family weekend concert at the Tennessee Soybean Festival

Saturday, Sept. 11 7 a.m.: Bowtie 5K registration begins 9:30 a.m. to noon: Donuts with Deans at Vantage Coffee Roasters Noon to 4 p.m.: Barbecue lunch in the Skyhawk Dining Hall; Roller Skate Party in the Duncan Ballroom of Boling University Center; Skyhawk Bingo in Boling University Center 206 ABC; Campus Feud game show at Watkins Auditorium 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Luau Tailgate Party at Hardy Graham Stadium. Travelin’ Max show also scheduled during this time. 6 p.m.: UT Martin football vs. Samford University at Hardy Graham Stadium 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks at Hardy Graham Stadium

Sunday, Sept. 12 9:30 a.m.: Student-led non-denominational worship service at Watkins Auditorium 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Bowtie Brunch at Skyhawk Dining Hall 1 p.m.: Skyhawk soccer vs. Western Carolin at Skyhawk Soccer Field.



For more information, click here or contact John Abel at jabel1@utm.edu or (731) 881-7710.