Sandra Dee Wall Jernigan, age 58, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her residence in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sandra was born in Humboldt, TN on April 16, 1963. She worked as a supervisor for Pictsweet Foods for many years and retired working for AB&B in Alamo, TN. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. James Franklin Wall.

She is survived by her mother: Nancy Ann Cherry Wall of Milan, TN; one son: James Christopher Buchanan of Bells, TN; one daughter: Kandice Medlin of Bells, TN; one brother: Keith Wall of Bells, TN; one sister: Nancy Joann Long (Randy) of Atwood, TN; She leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Haeven Denise Booher and Lexie Aerabella Medlin.

The family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.