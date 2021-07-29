Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 2 ,2021 at St. John #1 MBC, Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon- 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm.

Annie Bell Mays Cole was born August 3, 1928 in the Pope Community-Jackson Tennessee to the late Mr. and Mrs. Clyde and Bessie Collins Mays. She departed this life on Monday, July 26, 2021.

As a lifelong member here at St. John No 1, Mother Cole accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a faithful member until her health failed. She also attended Bascom CME, her father’s church, as a tribute to him.



Mother Cole enjoyed attending school and graduated from Bascom Elementary and went on to attend Merry High School. She had a love of reading and working puzzles, a habit that her late son David also had.

Mother Cole was employed by several doctors during her career however; the bond between Dr. and Mrs. Edward Hazelhurst and the Cole families was special. The family of Annie Bell would like to thank the Hazelhurst family for their constant concern for our loved one.

Those preceding her in death In addition to her parents are her husband Louis Thomas Cole Sr., son David Cole, daughter Lovie D. Cole and brother Lawrence Larry Mays.



Mother Cole married the late Mr. Louis Thomas Cole, Sr., and the family multiplied.



Mother Cole was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who leaves to cherish many precious memories: a daughter, Bessie D. Cole, Sons: Milton and Thomas Mays, Sr., Louis Thomas Cole, Jr. (Marsha) all of Jackson, TN;

a sister Gennell Cole-Hughes of Gary IN.; four grandchildren: Lynette Erby (Donnell) of Milwaukee WI.; Marcus Cole, Thomas Mays, Jr., and Whitney Cole of Jackson TN.; and four great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by nephew, Ronald (Robin) Cole, Memphis TN., nieces: Sheila Anderson, Michigan City IN., Shelly Cole, Gary IN., Yanette Cole, Champaign IL., and DeShaun Mays, Jackson, TN and a host of cousins, neighbors and friends.

The family would like to especially thank “Bell’s” niece and primary caregiver: Valerie Cole for her dedication and care of our precious loved one. Others who have helped in a tremendous way are Mrs. Willie Mae Davis who has been Mother Cole’s riding companion and dear friend for many years. Jennifer Cole-Grace, Sheila Cross, Charlotte Barnett (Henry), Carolyn Cole and so many others who showed compassion throughout the years.

Our loss is Heaven’s gain. We love you, but God loves you best.